From Yellow Pythons to ‘that’ Madonna Kiss: A Brief History of Britney’s Most Iconic Moments

The Music Video That Changed Everything

In 1998 Britney exploded onto the pop scene with one of the biggest songs in music history. “…Baby One More Time” is a celebrated song in its own right, but it becomes truly iconic when paired with its provocative video. Dressed controversially in a schoolgirl uniform, Britney transformed the way the media and 21st century culture looks at that outfit. Britney became infamous after this video and looked set on a path of non-stop stardom. Every girl wanted to be her, and every guy wanted to date her. She became an idol overnight and not many people can define a generation with the release of their first single. What sparked a lot of controversy, however, was just how young Britney was when she was performing very provocative and explicit dances. Britney was 16 when she appeared in the now famous music video with many people arguing that this was inappropriate behaviour for a child and highlighted how vulnerable Britney was about to become. Despite the controversy there can be no doubt that the release of “…Baby One More Time” and its music video is one of the most defining moments in music history and a moment that will be a staple of the 190s for years to come.