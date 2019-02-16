Interview: The Faim

By Eva Zhang

The band logo is pretty cool (black TF in the yellow background), it reminds me of the racing car. Is this why you chose this logo?

Stephen (Bass player): Yeah, that’s true. Yeah, like the logo, We wanted something that’s because you know If the logo is like quite simple, which is like The TF, and as our music is so diverse, we wanted like a logo and our font can be something that can go across all the genres of the music that we play. So that’s sort of the idea behind the simplicity of the logo—It’s that, you know, we keep the logo simple so that our music can be as broad as possible.

Who designed the logo?

Stephen (Bass player): So actually, We went back and forth with one of the guys from BMG, our record label. It was just like awesome, his name is Taylor, and he is just insane. And so it was like a group collaboration.

How would you describe the band’s sound?

Josh (Drummer): I guess very versatile and diverse is the way I see it in my eyes. At the same time, it falls into like the pop realm, falls into the rock realm, and sort of in between them. The live show is a bit more rocky. We tend to have a lot more fun.

You always jump around.

Stephen (Bass player): Yeah It’s a good ol’ jam.

Josh (Drummer): Lots of energy, you know a lot of guitar and stuff like that. So the live show’s probably more rocky. But what’s recorded is probably more on the pop side. Also, there are some rock songs in there as well. Very versatile though.

Are there any future sounds you guys want to experiment with?

Stephen (Bass player): Just anything we haven’t done yet.

Josh (Drummer): Pretty much

Stephen (Bass player): I think that’s the way sort of how we look at it. You know each song is like our first, We are going something new for every song. So We draw inspiration from what we’ve done in the past, and then we keep being forward thinking in what we want to do next.

Josh (Drummer): I think moving forward we want to try some different songwriting techniques as well because we just had Sam and I being added to the band. We want to try and see how we all work together as well, as a group.

It’s always nice to try new things

Stephen and Josh: Absolutely

Which band have had the biggest influence on the band?

Stephen (Bass player): I guess the band probably. Maybe I’ll say like go 21 Pilots, bit of Fallout Boy, bit of The 1975, I’d like to say we are influenced personally by so many different genres of music and artists. To go back in the day, you know the very first thing I was brought up on, not the first thing, but one of the bands I’ve known the most music from, out of any band is ABBA Because I listened to them so much as a kid, because that’s what my parents listen to, so it’s like, I think deep down from everything that we’ve listened to through our entire lives sort of Deals up what we play, what we run.

Josh (Drummer): It comes out your instrument as well. If you listen to so many different, for me the drummers, you pick up something different from each.

What’s been the most exciting thing to happen to the band so far?

Stephen (Bass player): I definitely think just the thing on tour—the tour. It’s one of the most exciting things. To be able to play our own shows on the other side of the world. You know had them sell out. It is just absolutely amazing. Being able to do meet-and-greets. People wanting to come to meet us personally is Such an amazing thing and just getting that connection with the people who support us is really important to us.

Is it your first time to come to the UK?

Josh (Drummer): My first time.

Stephen (Bass Player): We did a whole bunch of shows here last year.

Did you write all the songs by yourself? And who write the most songs? What’s your routine to write a song?

Stephen (Bass player): Yeah, we in every single write thing, but we have co-writers that come in for some of them and whoever’s producing the song, They also collaborate with us, so it is a big team effort.

Who writes the most songs？

Stephen (Bass player): Literally, before Josh and I would be in the studio like for like last year. But it’s really like a team effort: someone will come up with a lyric here, someone with a drumbeat, or a guitar. You know we collaborate with each other as much as possible.

So What is your routine?

Stephen (Bass player): A lot of it, we start from the concept, because If you don’t know what you are writing about, then what does the song really mean. And then a little thing that we have in the back of our minds, if a song can sound good acoustically, then it can sound good beefed out. You don’t want to rely on the production to make the song what it is, so if you can strip it back to its rawest form and it sounds good, that’s what we’re really trying for.

In your new EP—Summer is a Curse, most songs are about love, so would you say love is the biggest inspiration for this EP?

Stephen (Bass player): It is definitely. I will say it’s a key one. Yeah, life experiences really. With all of our songs, we draw on something that means something to us or something that we’ve been through, and of course, love is across the board for a lot of pe, therefore, its relatable. There are a lot of things intertwined into the songs in that EP that are really personal to us. So many different experiences, although they may not come out in the lyrics, they are sort of hidden in there, all the metaphorical meanings we put into each line mean something different for us.

I really like My hearts needs to breathe in your EP, which is very emo and the track is very catchy, so which is your favorite in your new EP so far?

Josh (Drummer): To play?

Yeah.

Josh (Drummer): Probably My Heart Needs to Breath is one of my favorites. Especially live, cause it’s quite heavy. That’s definitely the one for me.

Stephen (Bass player): My favorite to play I think it’s probably the Saint of the sinners. I like messing with that bassline in the bridge, it’s some good fun.

In the song a million stars, you were singing about Billy Jean. Are you a fan of Michael Jackson? Is it your favorite song from him?

Stephen (Bass player): Oh, yeah are we a fan of Michael Jackson.

I’m a fan of Michael Jackson.

I love Michael Jackson and Jackson 5, lets not go past Jackson 5 either.

So is it your favorite song from him?

Stephen (Bass player): Ooh, My favorite song is-

Josh (Drummer): For me, its The way you make me feel. That’s my favorite song. Knocks me off my feet, the lonely days are gone

Stephen (Bass player): Mine have to be the black or white. Absolute bang-on guitar riff. That was like my childhood song: Black or White.

Tell me the story of the song Summer is a curse. Is it about following your dreams – even if it requires a sacrifice?

Stephen (Bass player): Yeah, absolutely. You know we wrote that song in the summer time in the US while we were over there. Then we sort of realize that we are in that make or break situation: It’s like this could be either the last summer time that we’re here writing songs, or it could be the start of something Absolutely new, like the whole new life. And that’s what that song is about: its about you know thinking about the past, thinking about everything we’ve been through to come up to that point, reflecting that and using that to push this band as far as we can go.

Have you ever sacrificed important things in your life to follow your music dream?

Stephen (Bass player): Of course. Everyone does.

Josh (Drummer): You have to give up quite a lot to do this, as I’m finding out.

Stephen (Bass player): He’s finding out now, And you know it differs with each person. You physically give up things like mentally, you know it does differ from person to person, which is why expressing that is very important. Because if you don’t acknowledge those things, then you know, it can become unhealthy, so you always want to be able to acknowledge those things, and let others know, to the point where, be accepting of it；you have to embrace those things. Sometimes its not a bad thing to give things up and to sacrifice because it means that you’re doing something that’s worth it.

You have to give up one thing to get another thing.

Stephen (Bass player): Exactly.

How’s your UK tour been so far？

Stephen (Bass player): Cold.

It is!

Josh (Drummer): Yeah he’s quick off the mark.

Stephen (Bass player): Yeah, it has been absolutely freezing. We just came off the Australian tour, and it was like 40 something. It was like 40 degrees, nice and warm. Its summer over there.

Where are you most looking forward to performing?

Josh (Drummer): Um jeez, I don’t know, like, I haven’t been to the UK before, so playing some of the big cities like, London, I’m really looking forward to

Leeds?

Pardon? Leeds?

Leeds.

Josh (Drummer): Yeah, Leeds would be cool. Also, like in Germany as well, because we’ve got a big following in Germany so we’re really looking forward to going to Cologne- I know that will be fun- and then countries like Italy. I’ve never been to Italy before either so I’m really excited for that one.

Will you go to Holland?

Josh (Drummer): Amsterdam! Yeah Amsterdam.

Yeah that’s all. Thank you.