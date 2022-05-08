My Chemical Romance Tour Preview 2022

After splitting up in 2013, the New Jersey band, My Chemical Romance, are back to tour the UK for the first time in over a decade, since they announced they were touring in 2020. With two years of delays, they are back in Cardiff to perform at Sophia Gardens on 28th May with limited tickets still available here.

The band was formed in 2001 by frontman Gerard Way and drummer Matt Pelissier in New Jersey, with Ray Toro and Mikey Way joining shortly after. They met Frank Iero just before recording their debut album I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love in 2002 which helped them get signed to Reprise Records in 2003. In 2004, the album reached number 31 on the UK Independent Albums Chart.

Perhaps their biggest success though has been their third album, The Black Parade, a concept album released in 2006, which brought the band their first number-one single in the UK, ‘Welcome to the Black Parade’. In 2020 it was ranked 361 in Rolling Stone’s ‘500 Greatest Albums of All Time’.

After releasing a fourth album, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys in November 2010, they slowly released a project collectively titled Conventional Weapons throughout 2012 and into 2013, which would be their last work to date. But one month after the release of the final single of the series, they announced their break up via their website, with Gerard Way hinting in 2014 to Zane Lowe that “it was time” for the band to come to an end.

Announcing they were reforming on October 31st 2019, their three UK shows for June 2020 sold out within minutes, although both these, the extended UK shows and their North America reunion tour were postponed till this year. After an extended wait for fans to see the emo rock band once again on UK soil, it will hopefully be a tour to mark their return to the music scene.

May 2022

Mon 16 – St. Austell, Eden Project

Tue 17 – St. Austell, Eden Project

Thu 19 – Milton Keynes, Stadium MK

Sat 21 – Milton Keynes, Stadium MK

Sun 22 – Milton Keynes, Stadium MK

Tue 24 – Dublin, Royal Hospital Kilmainham

Fri 27 – Warrington, Victoria Park

Sat 28 – Cardiff, Sophia Gardens

Mon 30 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

More details of the tour and links to tickets can be found here.