Ones To Watch: 2021

If your knowledge of Welsh rap is confined to the likes of Goldie Link Chain, let Newport based rapper and producer Lemfreck serve as your wakeup call. Flitting between solemn and braggadocious on a whim, he proves that he’s able to broach any topic, equipped with an arsenal full of slick flows and rich beats. His sophomore EP “midnight” saw Lemfreck further hone his sound, introducing new flows and growing into his sound. Still not convinced? Until recently, nowhere seemed further from the UK’s rap scene than Ireland. One year on though, the torchbearers of that genre, like Hare Squead, have been joined by an explosion of new talent, such as Denise Chaila, A92 and INK. Wales is itching to be the next unlikely region to be taken seriously by the rap game, and the likes of Deyah, Astroid Boys and Lemfreck will be the ones to deliver it.