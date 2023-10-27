Punk Rock Factory @ SWX Bristol

Punk Rock Factory started their ‘It’s just a stage we’re going through’ EU & UK tour with a bang last night in Bristol. Combining nostalgic throwbacks and children’s music with a contemporary pop-punk sound, their innovative twist has opened new possibilities for alternative music. Whilst fairly new to the scene after gaining popularity through TikTok, I’d argue their stage presence was nothing short of energetic, engaging, and most importantly unforgettable.

The show began with Matt Stock’s DJ set for around 45 minutes. Immediately, he brought the energy to Bristol whether it be through dressing up like Pee-Wee Herman, or the classic hits he played. The ability to transition from Limp Bizkit’s ‘Rollin’’ to Belinda Carlisle’s ‘Heaven Is A Place On Earth’ and still maintain a buzzing crowd was truly impressive. Even when the decks were accidentally unplugged, the audience still sang along which strengthened a collaborative, enjoyable atmosphere.

At around 7:45 pm, the supporting band Adam and The Metal Hawks began their set. I believe they were the perfect choice for support, considering the similar demographic of the audience between theirs and Punk Rock Factory’s. As well as gaining popularity through TikTok, Adam and The Metal Hawks are a new-generation hard rock band formed in New York with the motive to keep old rock alive; a lot of their biggest influences consist of Guns and Roses, AC/DC and Aerosmith.

Starting with a cover of ‘Time Warp’, the band were quickly able to win over the crowd. I can only describe it as the singer, Adam Ezegelian, radiating the same energy as Jack Black. He encouraged the audience to sing along to their ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ cover and to dance along to their ‘Hot Stuff’ cover. The band also played two songs from their recently released album ‘Hurry Up and Wait’ which I thought were performed brilliantly with flawless guitar riffs, and I’m sure the crowd thought the same through their heads banging.

After another DJ set from Matt Stock, Punk Rock Factory began at 9 p.m. It was clear from the beginning that all of them had a strong drive to keep pop-punk high-spirited and catchy. In being the first show for this tour, the audience had no expectations yet of what their setlist could consist of. Nonetheless, we weren’t disappointed. They played an array of iconic covers ranging from ‘Power Rangers’ to ‘Under the Sea’ and started off with ‘I Just Can’t Wait To Be King’. I felt immersed in a world of nostalgia, and the fast-paced punk twist made it all the better. It’s clear that Punk Rock Factory has been able to appeal to a large demographic through their party spirit and it didn’t come as a surprise to find out many of their shows sell out.

What stood out to me the most during their set was the engagement with the audience the band had. It wasn’t like anything I had seen before. During their show, we were made to feel as though we were a part of the performance itself. For example, in the middle of ‘You’re Welcome’, the guitarist Ryan took two phones from the crowd, hit record and gave them an exclusive tour backstage. As expected of an alternative music show, they also brought out hotdog lilos whereby whoever could crowd-surf on them the longest without falling off would win a free t-shirt from their merch stall.

Another way they captivated us was when Peej dressed up as a game show host and encouraged us to use our phones to vote on a website for which song they should play next, each vote was also entered into the opportunity to win £100 worth of merch. I found this incredibly admirable; not often will you find a band that’s willing to play exactly what the audience wants to hear, and it’s generous for them to happily give away a significant amount of merch.

Overall, I was amazed by the show Punk Rock Factory delivered and I’m sure anyone who enjoys pop culture would enjoy it too – it’s something for everyone.

Words and photography by Iylah Routley