Rocking Around the Christmas Tree: The Best Alternative Christmas Songs

Words by Katie Waits, Pui Kuan Cheah, Georgia Glenn, Abi Edwards, Emma Williams and Alex Payne

Image courtesy of 5Bam Management

December Song – George Michael

We’re all probably very familiar with Wham!’s iconic festive tune, Last Christmas. In fact, it’s often difficult to escape it at this time of year. However, this isn’t the only Christmas song that features George Michael’s famous voice. Last year, when my family and I were reminiscing about Christmas songs, my dad told me about December Song (I Dreamed of Christmas) from 2008. Slow and slightly melancholic, it has a magical quality and, with the music video, captures nostalgic childhood feelings about Christmas. Although incredibly underrated and somewhat overshadowed by Last Christmas, it’s definitely worth having on your Christmas playlist. – Katie Waits

“I’m Gonna Be Loved – This Christmas” – The Sam Willows

Singapore band The Sam Willows’ Christmas EP may have come out only in 2018, but their original song I’m Gonna Be Loved – This Christmas already has a special place in my heart this time of the year. Simply put, the song highlights the importance of the Christmas ‘spirit’, rather than just the superficial aspects we all are familiar with. The blend of the band’s different but equally delicate vocals with the backing choir gives peak Christmas vibes, bound to make you feel warm this chilly time of the year. It’s a great addition to the Christmas song genre, and a definite must-add to your playlist. – Pui Kuan Cheah

River – Joni Mitchell

All I want for Christmas is… a new song? Well, I’ve got the perfect gift for you. ‘River’, by Joni Mitchell, revolves around Christmas, yes that’s true, but it’s also about escaping romantic/life hardships when it all gets too much. Christmas is a time for love, family and joy but clearly ‘River’ shows that sometimes you must step away from something you value if you want to save it. Mitchell even refers to herself as losing “the best baby I ever did have”, showing her sadness and realisation that she’ll be spending the festive season without the one person by her side. Granted, it’s not a typical Christmas song but it is based around the holiday and, more importantly, makes you think about running away to your peaceful place to escape it all. – Georgia Glenn

A Spaceman Came Travelling – Chris de Burgh

A song first released over 40 years ago, it is not one of the most well-known festive tunes, however when you hear the chorus, you instantly think “oh yes I do know it!” This song tells the story of a spaceman coming to Earth to deliver a special message, which symbolizes the birth of Christ. It is one of my favorite Christmas songs because I love how creative the lyrics are and how it tells a story. The synthesizer effects add to the mysterious and magical aura of the song and the spaceman’s identity, making it one of the most authentic Christmas songs. – Abi Edwards

Christmas is Coming (We All Know the Score) – Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard

There’s a couple of key ingredients that define Christmas music: a handful of Jazz-era, diminished chords, enough bells to make Noddy jealous, and a chorus that’s so potently catchy that everyone can still sing along after one-too-many eggnogs. Cardiff’s very own Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have stolen the formula, and used it to create an insatiably catchy Christmas tune, Christmas Is Coming. It may feel very conservative sonically, aside from a few The Darkness-esque blasts from a fuzzy voiced guitar, but between the chorus the lyrics question our deep seated obsession with consumer capitalism. It’s sarcastic enough that it manages to be a breath of fresh air, but still traditional enough that you can sneak it into the playlist without pissing off Grandma. – Alex Payne

Wake Up Wake Up – Matt Wertz

Capturing the excitement of Christmas Day morning in just 238 words, this song offers a little pang of exhilaration for even the scrooges of 2020. A light-hearted little bop, unexpectedly featuring some jazzy trumpets, this tune makes you want to gently sway from side to side with a glass of wine and a mini mince pie. – Emma Williams

The Last Time I Saw You (O Christmas) – Porridge Radio

It’s no secret that 2020 may have been one of the most challenging years for the music industry, perhaps ever, but Brighton based rockers Porridge Radio have managed to thrive nevertheless. March saw the four piece drop their fifth album, ‘Every Bad’, which managed to scale up their wonky, blazing brand of indie rock in a large way, leading to a Mercury Prize nomination and an overwhelmingly positive reception from critics. Capitalising on their rapidly growing popularity, they’ve dropped their first Christmas song, The Last Time I Saw You (O Christmas). Frontwoman Dana Margolin’s lyrics are delivered in her trademark incantation style, dripping with nihilism and bitterness, over a twinkling soundscape of bells and synths. Whether you’re naturally a Grinch, or simply burnt out with the usual radio-friendly brand of Christmas music, Porridge Radio have just the song for you. – Alex Payne

Drivin’ Round Town – Gabe Dixon

Speaking of gently swaying, this bluesy little number will surely have your hips moving. Featured on Dixon’s Christmas EP, this piano-driven song is perfect for a slow dance around the Christmas tree with loved ones, or for literally drivin’ round town. – Emma Williams

