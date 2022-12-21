The Best Albums of 2022

Words by Elliot Morgan

This year, compared its predecessors, has been remarkably strong in terms of new music releases. Iconic artists in the pop and hip-hop genres released critically acclaimed albums after hiatuses of nearly half a decade. Across the indie scene, new bands rose to prominence and released their debut records, meanwhile, old favourites continued to add to their accomplished discographies. Although difficult select only a few from such an impressive cohort of music, the list below details five albums that were particularly exceptional this year – and no, Wet Leg’s overrated debut record is not included in the exceptional. Before the utmost musical achievements of the year, here are some excellent honorable mentions that narrowly missed placing in the top five:

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

Little Simz – No Thank You

Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia

Viagra Boys – Cave World

5. A LIGHT FOR ATTRACTING ATTENTION – THE SMILE

With the future of Radiohead uncertain, a side project from vocalist Thom Yorke and lead guitarist Johnny Greenwood will have to suffice with The Smile’s debut album: A Light For Attracting Attention. Unquestionably, it achieves more than merely sufficing. The band is constituted of the former two members and jazz drummer Tom Skinner, resulting in tight and unique instrumentation, which is immediately apparent from the mesmerizing opening track. Yorke and Greenwood continue to prove themselves as exceptional multi-instrumentalists, yet it is Skinner that steals the spotlight. Utilising unique rhythms and complex time signatures, Skinner ensures his perfect drumming serves each individual track, whether that be the punk-esque energy of ‘You Will Never Work In Television Again’ or the groovy vibe of ‘The Smoke’. Sonically, the album is a somewhat a continuation of the ambiance seen on the ninth Radiohead album, A Moon Shaped Pool, while incorporating aspects of the electronic experimentation that Yorke explored during his solo career. This combination is seen on standout track ‘Pana-Vision’, its melancholia piano coupled with the signature falsetto vocals of the Radiohead singer mean the track perfectly embodies the atmosphere of the album. It seems that yearning for another Radiohead release is unnecessary if The Smile continues to produce music as captivating as A Light For Attracting Attention.

4. MELT MY EYEZ SEE YOUR FUTURE – DENZEL CURRY

Four years ago, the release of Ta13oo propelled Denzel Curry to mainstream recognition, a record that shares little in common with Melt My Eyez See Your Future. Ta13oo is great record but extremely dark, sonically and thematically, and often the lyricism can feel too blunt. His effort this year is overall more mature; it is an album that succeeds in levels of social commentary unseen in the discography of Denzel prior to this release. The deeply politicised lyrics of the album that discuss real societal issues, such as gun violence, are juxtaposed against a strong influence of old Western movies, for example, the track ‘John Wayne’. Further evidence of the impact of cinema can be seen in the music video for the album’s lead single, ‘Walkin’, as Denzel walks through the desert dressed like a classic gunslinger. The song itself is a highlight of the album and refreshingly different from Denzel’s previous work; initially, it is a melodic and warm track that builds to a climax with almost trap-inspired drums. Contributing to the album were huge names in the industry including Kenny Beats, JPEGMAFIA and Thundercat, all of whom led to the record being masterfully produced. Melt My Eyez See Your Future is an outstanding release from Denzel, challenging every preconception the listener has regarding the rapper and is one of the more impressively consistent additions to the catalogue of modern hip-hop.

3. HELLFIRE – BLACK MIDI

Across their past two albums, Black Midi have proved themselves as a band that defies genre labels. While the band is most aptly described as post-punk, they draw upon so many influences – sprawling from crooner jazz to progressive metal – their music sounds like no other artist. Hellfire continues this unconventional genre-blending, and the result is arguably the best Black Midi album to date. The track ‘Welcome to Hell’ was the lead single off the record, a track that moves with a breakneck pace; vocalist Geordie Greep delivers anti-militarist lyricism in his distinct vocal style over an instrumental that could be found on one of the more enjoyable Primus albums. Each track is conceptually wild, whether it be the boxing match viscerally depicted on ‘Sugar/Tzu’ or the theatrical farewell of a moribund man on the closing track ’27 Questions’. The album feels elaborate, yet never overstuffed with ideas; while the band strives to be complex, whether that be sonically or lyrically, they always manage to succeed in creating enthralling music. Even cover artwork embodies the idiosyncrasies of the band, its unhinged design has it certainly placing in a different list of the best album covers of year. Black Midi do not produce music for everyone (fans of Smooth Radio should steer clear) however, for those who crave a sound unique from contemporary guitar-driven music, Hellfire is utterly quintessential.

2. MR. MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS – KENDRICK LAMAR

Usually, any year Kendrick Lamar releases an album he manages to place somewhere on nearly every publication’s best albums of the year list; Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is no different. Five years after his last record, Kendrick returns with an eighteen track record which tackles concepts of family, religion and his personal mistakes. Fatherhood is a huge theme across the record, most prevalent on the track ‘Father Time’ featuring Sampha. Amongst these themes, the track features Kendrick noting his confusion regarding the beef between Kanye and Drake earlier this year – a humorous line but also one that conveys the maturity and wisdom of an older Kendrick. In this maturity, Kendrick becomes more introspective in this approach to song-writing, as seen on ‘Aunt Diaries’. The track trended on Twitter upon the release of the album; Kendrick was the first mainstream rapper to bring the issue of transphobia into their music, a crucial step forward that started a conversation on the harmful, often casual, use of bigoted language. In addition to the aforementioned Sampha, the list of features on the record is uniquely strong. In particular, the vocals from Beth Gibbons, lead vocalist of Portishead, on the penultimate track, ‘Mother I Sober’ are outstanding and assist in making the song a standout on the record. While Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers may not be Kendrick’s strongest album (then again, it is unlikely he will ever surpass the masterclass of To Pimp A Butterfly) it is a phenomenal return to form. It is yet another ground-breaking record from an artist who has been silent for far too long.

1. ANTS FROM UP THERE – BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD

Ants From Up There is the definition of a future cult-classic. The album was released merely a year after Black Country, New Road entered the post-punk genre with their debut record, and improves upon the said debut in every respect. It can be considered somewhat of a concept album about the struggles of vocalist and lyricist Isaac Wood, as he attempts to cope with a recent romantic breakup. Wood would unfortunately leave the band days before the release of the album due to mental health issues. As a result, the album is thoroughly heart-wrenching; one particularly emotive moment is the track ‘Concorde’, which uses the analogy of the eponymous jet and a ‘gentle hill racer’ to describe how insignificant Wood felt in comparison to his partner. On the closer of the album and TikTok favourite ‘Basketball Shoes’, Wood manages to transform a song initially about a wet-dream that the singer had about Charli XCX, into tragic twelve-minute epic. The track expresses his feelings of worthlessness and regret. However, the album is not only propelled through its unrivaled lyricism, as the instrumentation is also peerless amongst its contemporaries. The band themselves are a seven-piece group, allowing for complex arrangements consisting of far more components than the standard guitar, bass and drums combination. The track ‘Snow Globes’ features a passionate and powerful drum solo that breaks through the mix and arguably does more emotionally for the track than the already heartfelt lyrics. There is no single song on record that does not deserve its place on the album, even the instrumental tracks are remarkable, and a result the album is absolutely flawless in all aspects. It is a rare occurrence, certainly not an annual one, that an album so incomprehensibly perfect is released and for that reason Ants From Up There should be truly treasured as a masterpiece.