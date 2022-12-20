Christmas Classics: What Our Contributors Are Reading This Season

‘Tis the season! As the autumn term draws to a close and everyone heads home for the holidays, there’s no better way to unwind and get into the festive spirit than with a seasonal read – preferably in front of an open fire and with a hot chocolate in hand! Here are some our contributors’ favourite reads at this time of year, to give you some inspiration for which book to curl up on the sofa with this holiday season.

Gawain and the Green Knight by Simon Armitage

There’s something about this time of year, when the nights draw in early and the sun hangs low in the sky, that makes me reach again and again for my copy of Simon Armitage’s Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. It’s not a popular Christmas story by any stretch of the imagination, but it is a classic. It’s a medieval romance, which would traditionally have been read at Christmas, recited in banqueting halls before the listeners could tuck into their festive feast. The story can be alternately complex and vague, but to me, it’s enthralling. Gawain, arrogant, yet nervy, trying to prove himself, accepts the challenge of a mysterious figure clad entirely in green on New Year’s Eve. The challenge is simple – a blow for a blow. Gawain, in his eagerness to impress, strikes at the Green Knight’s neck and beheads him, but, to his horror, the Knight picks it up, and promises to meet Gawain a year hence in the Green Chapel to return the blow. And so Gawain embarks on a journey, at once physical, spiritual and emotional, returning to Court fundamentally changed.

I’m not sure what it is precisely that draws me to the text every winter. Possibly the idea of transformation, and of finding oneself at New Year. Maybe it’s the idea of people hundreds of years ago, hearing this text over wintertime – feeling the excitement, the joy, the fear, all the emotions which make the story great. It feels as if the poem speaks to this time of year – to the cold and the darkness, but also the hope, and the potential for change. I find it strangely comforting to look back on a text hundreds of years old – it’s a long thread, stretching across generations, at a time of year when nothing feels more important than human connection.

By Polly Brewster

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

You cannot beat this classic tale at Christmas time, nothing will bring you the joy and sense of Christmas more than reading A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. Despite the many different and creative variations of this timeless classic, the original novel prevails over all. As I am sure you are all aware, A Christmas Carol tells the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, a selfish old man who hates Christmas. He is mean and horrid to all those around him and those who work for him, refusing to give money to charity or join in on any family celebrations. Until one evening he is visited by 3 ghosts – the present, the past and the future, who express to him the wrongdoing he has done in his life, and what will happen if he continues to act this way. This helps him to rediscover his Christmas spirit in perfect time for Christmas Day! Scrooge is an iconic Christmas figure, and his famous line ‘bah humbug’ is an iconic Christmas quote – reading this Dickens classic to discover where this character was born is a must. The story of an old, grumpy man realising there is more joy to life, especially at Christmas time, is the perfect tale to read, which is why it is one of my favourites during this season.

By Yaiza Curtis

Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

* Plot spoilers!*

Christmas: A time for reflection and thinking of others. Although Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women is about so much more than Christmas, it has such strong associations with this time of year. From the opening chapter set on Christmas morning, to the novel’s themes of sisterhood and fellowship, it is particularly apt read for the holiday season. An inspiring story and a cosy one, brought to popularity in recent years by Great Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation, this 150-year-old tale remains as timeless as ever with its themes of sisterhood, identity, class and romance.

Little Women sees four young women’s lives blossom in four different directions, taking us on an enchanting journey through their most formative years. Each character undergoes a transformation through the book’s course, ending it much richer in character than at the tale’s beginning. Each has a lesson to teach us: selflessness, ambition, humility. Every girl will find a character to resonate with and in many ways, it is the ultimate historical chick flick.

The book harbours so many memorable moments: From the cruelly iconic burning of Jo’s book to Amy’s fall through the ice; Jo’s rejection of Laurie to Beth’s tragic death which ultimately makes the remaining sisters realise how precious family is above all else.

The story of Little Women is a reminder to take care of the ones we love in good times and in bad. Furthermore, it is a tale of recognising that wanting different things than those around you is normal and we should celebrate our differences. As Meg says to Jo “Just because my dreams are different than yours, it doesn’t make them less important”.

By Laura Wallace Schjoett