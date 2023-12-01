Sexual Health Resources at Uni: Are We Shagging Safely?

Each student’s experience with sexual health differs entirely, however, it is evident that practising safe sex isn’t necessarily everyone’s priority. In a 2021 study done by YouthSight, for the Higher Education Policy Institute, it was found that 56% of sexually active students had never had an STI test. This could be due to a variety of reasons, for instance, a lack of high-quality sex education provided at lower school, or potentially due to feelings of embarrassment. Of course, no one should feel bad about sexual health and getting tested, which is why it is vital for universities to be open about sexual health and to act as a safe space, where students can seek out advice.

The day I moved to Cardiff, I was straightaway introduced to the university’s Sexual Health Awareness Group, or (very suitably) abbreviated to SHAG, promoted on a welcome leaflet. SHAG is a student-led organisation that offers information about sexual health and even supplies free condoms in the Students’ Union. Providing such amenities at the university is essential for maintaining a healthy and comfortable environment for students. Regarding STI testing, Sexual Health Wales (previously known as Frisky Wales) delivers quick and effective at-home test kits which are seemingly popular amongst students. Their website also has ample advice and guidance on sexual health and wellbeing.

For young people, not necessarily university students, sexual health clinics such as Brook can be found all around the UK. The NHS Wales website states they “support young people’s ability to take control of their sexual health, enjoy relationships, and explore their identities.”

When speaking to friends at other universities, I have heard a range of opinions on the resources they have been offered. Some have been thoroughly informed about local services, some were even given free contraception. Yet disappointingly, others have said their university has provided little to no details about anything regarding sexual health.

Words by Madeline McCabe-Smith

Coming from a very strict Asian Catholic family, sex was never spoken about. I went to a catholic primary and secondary school, as well as a catholic sixth-form college, before enrolling at Cardiff University in 2022. In school, I was taught that sex before marriage was a sin and that tampons were forbidden. Cardiff University has helped me a lot, due to the sexual health resources they offer. The relevant student-led services like the Sexual Health Awareness Group (SHAG) provide increasing awareness and understanding of fundamental sexual health issues. We are recruiting an extremely passionate group of student volunteers dedicated to supporting the wellbeing of Cardiff University students by encouraging them to be safe – according to the SU website.

SHAG focuses on the importance of understanding your sexual health and providing a safe environment for students to start developing a conversation. The university understands that students often take the opportunity to embark on completely new relationships and wants students to engage safely when doing so. At Cardiff University there are dispensers around the Student Union which have free condoms and sanitary products for all students to use.

Cardiff University also has a mental health association Student Minds, whose main aims are to support students’ wellbeing – spreading awareness of a range of mental health difficulties often experienced at university and running events aiming to bring people together in a safe and empowering environment – according to Cardiff Students Minds Page.

These organisations focus on how having a low mood can impact all aspects of student life. Some students may not feel like socialising, become demotivated to study, and even find it hard to engage with those closest to them. There are many resources available on the Cardiff Student Minds social media channels, such as wellbeing tips and links to other useful information and resources.

Words by Grace D’Souza