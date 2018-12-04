24 Hours in…Helsinki

Helsinki may lie hidden in the far eastern corner of the cold North, but 24 hours will be enough for this city to melt your heart and show you its hidden treasures. Think cosy cafes, hearty food and cultural hot-spots!

Morning

‘Café Kuuma’ is the hottest breakfast place in Helsinki at the moment. Located in the centre of the city, not far from the central train station, it offers a selection of freshly-squeezed juices, toasts, coffee and porridge. Definitely worth a visit as it is the perfect opportunity to snap some pics for the ‘Gram!

After your breakfast take the short ferry ride from the harbour to Sveaborg/Suomenlinna which is a sea fortress that has a rich military history. Despite its dark history, the island has now been transformed into a beautiful tourist destination with several restaurants, and even a brewery. There are plenty of museums to explore such as the military museum, the toy museum or even Submarine Vesikko where you can experience the conditions of a World War 2 sub -perfect for history lovers!

Afternoon

The best place for lunch in Helsinki is definitely ‘Café Regatta’. Open all year long, this cosy red wooden cottage sells cinnamon buns as well as sausages that you can grill over their open fire. A perfect place for lunch, no matter if it’s snowing or sunny!

Just over the road from ‘Regatta’ is the Sibelius Park. Walk through the park, admire the Sibelius Monument before jumping on a tram back to the city centre for a trip to ‘Amos Rex’. This brand new art museum has been named one of the newest innovative museums by the BBC and will definitely provide some fascinating exhibitions.

Evening

Start your night out at the bar at Hotel Torni. This bar has the best view of Helsinki; however, drinks are a bit pricey (a single G&T costs 15€) but the view makes it all worth it!

If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly night, head out of the centre to the Kallio district. This hipster central features some of the best bars in Helsinki including the indie-art-gallery-bar Om’pu and Molotov. End your night out in Kuudes Linja or Kaiku; both lively spots that are sure to provide plenty of entertainment for your short stay in Helsinki!

Words by Emilia Jansson