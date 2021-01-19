A Trip Down Memory Lane

Foreword by Kat Mallett

It’s always nostalgic looking back through old holiday albums (on our phone or otherwise) to relive some of our most cherished memories in the sun, snow or anywhere in between. From the people, to the culture, to the food, there are so many different elements that can make a holiday particularly special or memorable. Here are just a few handpicked moments that have got me meticulously planning my next trip away.

South of France by Kat Mallett

A two-day drive can sound long, boring and painstaking to some. Although it may not be the quickest method of travel, the drive through France to reach the deep south is more than worth it for the warm weather and stunning scenery.

Every year (give or take) since I was just two years old, my family and I have tackled the lengthy journey to spend a week or two in the sunny south. The smell of freshly baked croissants and baguettes fill the quaint streets on an early morning stroll, whilst the ideal afternoon is spent lounging by the pool, reading a fresh new book, courtesy of a pre-holiday Waterstones trip.

Vietnam by Alice Clifford

In the summer of 2019, one day after my final exam (the final exam of the whole exam period, no I am not bitter), my three flatmates and I packed up our stuff and jetted off to Vietnam for 2 weeks. Our first stop was Hanoi, a vibrant, loud and motorcycle filled city, which while amazing, didn’t provide a calm place to get our body clocks settled. So, when we arrived at Ha Long Bay three days later, we welcomed its calmness and tranquility.

Ha Long Bay is a picturesque cluster of rocks and islands in North Vietnam, and our 3-day sailing tour around them was the perfect way to relax and cure the hangovers we had acquired in Hanoi. To top it all off, the sunsets were the best I have ever seen. Along with beers and multiple card games it was truly idyllic.

Image by Jake Williams

Lake Bled, Slovenia by Zoe Williamson

It’s amazing how looking at a single photo can immediately take you right back into the very moment it was captured. Lake Bled is a visually stunning location that lies in northwestern Slovenia. Pletna boats can be used to enjoy this beautiful scenery and to travel across the crystal blue waters. Alternatively, you can hire a smaller boat and row yourself. There is also a path that circles all the way around the lake, providing astonishing panoramic views with plenty of photo opportunities. Overall, Lake Bled is a truly magical place to visit.

Kappa Futur Festival by Jacob Lewis

Kappa Futur Festival is the holy grail for techno lovers. An industrial paradise set deep into the heartland of Turin that sees thousands of different people sharing the same pilgrimage. With the little money we had, me and my best friend had used the scarce funds of our student loans and headed straight to Turin. It was a weekend full of debauchery and hedonism that blurred the parameters of the real world. It truly felt like nothing else mattered, for in this beautiful moment lost in time, I knew how it felt to be young and emancipated from responsibilities.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, India by Shivika Singh

Located in the Indian Ocean, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands make up an enormous archipelago, stretching along the coastline of the Indian subcontinent. In the summer of 2018, we took a family trip to the islands, hoping to spend some quality time together. From the divine views, the infinite blue skies, the seemingly endless horizon, the lush green forests, the sweetness in the breeze and the peaceful sound of the ocean waves hitting the shore, it had all the eternal beauty that you would read about in a fairy tale. This place gave us the refreshing break that we all needed.

Lithuania by Maja Metera

It was 2019 and I had just completed my finals – aka “the maturity exam”. I had passed my oral test in Polish literature. It was 5:30am the next day. My two friends and I got on a bus to Vilnius that cost around two pounds and began our first adventure as adults – even though we had been 18, even 19 – for a few months already.

It was my best decision of the year. When everyone was comparing their exam answers, we were in another, alternate reality, where everything was perfect and sun-kissed. Spring and summer were fighting for dominance over the last days of May. People understood more in Polish than in English and it was great.

This photo was taken in Trakai – 40 minutes from Lithuania’s capital in the castle on water. It was my second day of freedom and the beginning of the rest of my life…

Cairo, Egypt by Indigo Jones

People often say that school children are either fascinated by Greek mythology or Ancient Egypt. My personal favourite was always Egypt. When I was younger, I travelled all over the country with my family, experiencing all that it has to offer, including wearing a traditional galabeya for a cruise on the Nile. It’s safe to say one of my favourite things about this incredible country has to be the history! My favourite images are the following comparison photos of my father and I, from 2005 and 2012. I love the idea that as we grow older the pyramids stayed the same, showcasing Egypt’s extraordinary culture in the process!

The Amalfi Coast, Italy by Megan Evans

I went to the Amalfi Coast on a Geography school trip back in 2015. The reason I resonate so strongly with this location is purely because of its stunning scenery. Under the clear blue sky were rows and rows of beautifully coloured houses overlooking the sea, and lots of little beaches were tucked away. With its surreal, natural cliffs the Amalfi Coast is one of those places you see on a postcard and envision visiting, then you get there, and it is a thousand times nicer in real life. The bustling nature of this Mediterranean landscape hosts such a vibrant and cultural history that makes it a stand out location in Italy and wide scale Europe.