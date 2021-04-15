Read This If You Loved Bridgerton

We all know how popular the Bridgerton series was and if you are a book lover you probably instantly googled if the books were available only to find them sold out almost everywhere. Fear not! We have come up with a couple recommendations that will make the wait worth while!

The Selection Series by Kiera Kass

Words by Rosenwyn Dorrell

I loved the Bridgerton books and managed to find a deal for the first five books and may have finished the first four in a month. I would highly

recommend them to anyone. A book you should read if you enjoyed the Bridgerton books is The Selection by Kiera Cass. This series has a total of 5 books with an accompanying short story collection.



The first three books are from the point of view of America, a feisty girl who enters a competition to win the prince’s heart and the crown of the country of Illéa. It is a futuristic dystopian story that has the romance and drama of the Bridgerton books but with ‘The Bachelor’ style competition for Prince Maxon, except there are political enemies and competitors at every turn as well as two terrorist groups with unknown missions of their

own. America is forced to navigate a competition that she doesn’t want to be in, whilst being an ally on the inside for Prince Maxon. At the same time, she is realising that maybe there is something worth fighting for in this competition she’s been thrust into. Books four and five are from the point of view of Eadlyn, American’s daughter, but I can’t say much about these

ones as I’ll spoil the first three.



This series is witty, funny, competitive, with unrequited love, a love triangle and just the right amount of squeal! I really enjoyed these books and have read them countless times. There are many plot twists that I didn’t see coming and at the end of book three, I was stunned and sat there for a good ten minutes contemplating what had just happened. These aren’t just romance books, there is action, secrecy, historical intrigue and a slightly

foreboding idea of the future, under the guise of stunning dresses and gorgeous palaces. We see all of this through America’s eyes, as she deals with heartache and internal conflict. I cannot speak highly enough of these books and implore you to read them. Don’t be put off by the sparkly covers, my brother loved these books as well!

Above the Bay of Angels by Rhys Bowen

Words by Daisy-Mai Pulford



If it is the raunchy element you are looking for, sadly, Above the Bay of Angels by Rhys Bowen does not feature the sexy scenarios that The Bridgerton series does, however, if it is the lavish parties, scandals, and insight into the monarchy you are craving then this is the book for you.

Set in the Victorian era, young Bella Waverly is raised in a respectable and

educated family until both her parents die and she is forced into work to support herself and her sister. On a day off in London, Bella is witness to a terrible accident that results in a young woman’s death. Before her untimely demise, the victim thrusts a letter into Bella’s hand, an invitation to work in the kitchens of the royal palace. Quoting her father’s favourite phrase ‘Carpe Diem’, Bella impersonates the young woman and takes the job in the Royal Kitchen, one that will change her future forever. Living up to her new identity of Helen Barton and learning the tricks of the trade as an undercook in the royal kitchen, she thinks she has it all sorted out, that is until the real Helen Barton’s brother comes to pay a visit armed with threats and bribery. Luckily, Bella escapes him when she is whisked away with a team of male cooks to the coast of Nice in France to cater for Queen Victoria whilst she is on holidays.

It is in France that Bella’s life changes forever, with a murder mystery that puts her as the main suspect, an ostentatious party that sees her mingling with aristocrats, private meetings with the Queen herself and of course falling in love. This book describes the Victorian era so perfectly, it is so easy to imagine yourself in the sooty streets of London and the colourful coast of Nice. Similarly to The Bridgerton books, it features a strong female lead who holds her own even in the oppressive society of the times. Of course, this book has romantic tones with a happy ending, but it keeps you on your toes with identity scandals, secrets, and murder mysteries.