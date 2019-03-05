On the Move

By Ilona Cabral

Where will I be next year? This is the question on every student’s mind. Disregard this scary thought for second though and I want you to think of your time at University so far: of the people, the parties and…the accommodation. In my opinion, no (proper) student can leave their university without a couple of ‘war stories’. It may be tales about those crazy neighbours who drove you mad; those patches of mould that always grew back or; when the whole kitchen ceiling collapsed when a pipe burst. University accommodation is an experience which toughens you up!

However, there are some ‘accommodation trailblazers’ out there who are breaking from the mould and seeking alternative accommodation solutions! I chatted with one amazing Cardiff third year who has saved thousands of pounds this year, living in a converted ambulance with her boyfriend.

Hi! Thanks for doing this article! Tell me about your van, where did you get it from?

No worries! When we bought the van it was already a part-converted ambulance, so was insulated and already had a bed in it. We mostly just changed things around in it because it was pretty poorly designed. We built a bathroom cubicle, shelving, drawers and it all kind of came together!

How did the idea come about?

I think that I watched a YouTube video about a girl living in a van with her dog, cried and said to my boyfriend: I want to do this! And, we were going to do it after university so just thought: why spend thousands of pounds on rent when we can just do it this year and travel throughout the year? So, I just proposed the idea and he said: yeah sure, I’ll go for it. There are so many videos on YouTube about people living in vans and I guess I just never thought it was that far-fetched. At the end of the day, it’s just like living in a campervan.

Had you ever heard of anyone else doing anything like this?

No, I didn’t know anyone else directly. Student wise there’s not many people who do it, but I think it’s becoming more popular. When I was trying to figure out whether to do it, I looked online and searched students living in vans and mostly found stuff about American students. There’s not that much advice for UK people right now but I feel that, as it gets more popular, more information will become available.

What would you say are the most easy/difficult things about living in the van?

In some ways, it’s harder than I thought it would be, and in some it’s so much easier. One of my biggest fears was living in such as small amount of space with my boyfriend but that’s been one of the easiest things! I don’t know if that’s us, as people, or because we’re so busy in our lives.

However, the hardest parts have just been functioning in that amount of space. With cooking, I’m not the best cook but, I can cook reasonably well in a kitchen. But then shrink that down to 1m2 of space and it gets frustrating! It’s just doing those daily things that are most difficult, especially if you don’t get a van that is tall enough! I would recommend getting a van that you can stand up in! I can’t even imagine being hunched over all day, that’s not good for your back so don’t do that!

What other accommodation have you lived in throughout university?

I lived in Tally South in my first year and, basically, I hated it. I didn’t have a full single bed and was really limited in terms of space. I was quite lucky as I had a boyfriend in the year above though, so I just stayed at his most of the time. But, even then, his flat was still covered in mould, things didn’t work and it was unbelievably cold. The normal student stuff honestly.

Then, last year, I lived in a one bed flat and, even though it wasn’t student accommodation, it was still freezing. It was gorgeous and huge but also very difficult (and expensive) to heat!

How do those places compare to the van?

Honestly, the main thing is the space. Obviously, it’s pretty small so you have to adapt, keep busy and do things outside. Last year I’d spend a lot of time alone in the flat but this year the van has pushed me to go out and meet people which is a great benefit. At the same time though, because it’s smaller, it’s easier to heat, both through body heat and with our electric heater, so it’s much cheaper. Also, we don’t have to pay for electricity because we have a solar panel on the roof. Then, for water, we order big water bottles and fill them up at the university or the gym. And, for gas, we just order cannisters offline, which again aren’t that expensive. Overall, it’s definitely a lot cheaper than electricity bills, especially because we paid so much money trying to getting into and leaving the gas companies!

What would you say are some of the greatest benefits?

Since there isn’t a shower in the van, I have to go to the gym. It’s a great motivator for getting fit because you really deserve the shower at the end!

Most of all though there’s the mobility aspect. Last week I was finding Uni quite stressful so we just thought let’s go away somewhere. We headed to the coast on Monday evening, came back on Tuesday and it was amazing. I just love the ability to pick up and go somewhere away from everything.

What are the greatest drawbacks?

The van is quite an intense environment, so you have to choose who you want live with carefully. Despite the insulation, it can get cold in the winter, and be boiling in the summer. Also, space-wise it can get frustrating, especially when you can’t pace around much when you’re ranting! I think the most important thing is to make it nice and cosy. Add the personal touch because if you’re staring at bare walls it can become a bit prison cell-like (just like any student accommodation!). For example, we’ve added a sunflower mural on our wall!

Now for a more personal question sorry! What do you do for toilets?

We mostly use public toilets, Uni ones or go to friends’ houses. It’s like when you go camping though and your body eventually just adjusts to when the toilets are open.

However, for (first case) emergencies there is a toilet, with a seat, in the cubicle. Some people don’t think that the cubicle is a crucial feature because it takes up space but, I think it’s really important for privacy at times.

Do you change location often?

Sometimes we switch between two different parks, but we pretty much stay where we are. We just park along a road next to a park and then you wake up in the morning and you’re looking into nature!

We’ve never had any complaints from anyone because I don’t think people really care and there are other people who do it as well, so it makes you feel less visible. There are probably about 3 or 4 ‘regulars’ and then you get people who are travelling and staying overnight. There’s one guy in his 50’s who lives in his van, with his dog, and rents out his house.

Would you recommend it to others?

100%. It’s great fun, it’s a new experience and it’s a challenge! You learn a lot in the process about what you really need to live and then, when you finish living in the van, anything after that is incredibly luxurious! It makes you appreciate things a lot more, even little things like just having a shower!

The van allows us to save money which is a huge benefit but you’re also contributing to a reduced carbon footprint. We don’t travel too much and, in terms of energy, we just use a solar panel. It was so easy to set up ourselves and we know nothing about electricity so If we can do it, anyone can!

Also, for any people who are into carpentry or design or art, I’d say that it’s a really cool way to make a space your own. You can do anything, from painting, to building your bed and furniture! If you have the skills, it’s a fantastic thing to do!

Do you have any parting advice to students who might want to do a similar thing next year?

I’d just say that it’s really important to be respectful of your surrounding environment – and that includes respecting your neighbours and the area around you! Try not to be really loud or rude and don’t litter or dump waste! Just generally be aware that you are in a public, and sometimes residential, space so treat it well!

Thanks for taking part! Who knows, the next student halls may be a residential car park!