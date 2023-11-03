Matriarchs Of The Civil Rights Movement

In the enduring struggle for civil rights, the unyielding spirit of Black women has been a driving force, yet their monumental contributions remain shrouded in shadows of history. Battered by the duality of racism and patriarchy, Black women have long known the pain of being overlooked and their ideas being sidelined. As Malcom X aptly stated ‘The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman. The most unprotected person in America is the Black woman. The most neglected person in America is the Black woman.’ This Black History Month, let us ‘Salute our Sisters’, the unsung trailblazing heroines who have been marginalised by the relentless forces of violent oppression.

Run by the Men, but the Women Set the Tempo – Unsung Champions of the Civil Rights Movement

‘To be very honest with you, to be a woman meant it got done!’ These words, by a Chicago organiser in the 1980’s, resonates deeply with the heartbeat of the civil rights movement. Black women have been the driving force. From orchestrating boycotts, to leading protests and acting as strategic masterminds, all while confronting racial discrimination and gender bias.

Ella Baker: A catalyst of Monumental Change

Ella Baker, a masterful organiser, a champion of grassroots leadership, and a firm believer in the empowerment of ordinary individuals and youth, played a pivotal role in the civil rights movement. Her collaboration with inspirations such as MLK in the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) brought about charismatic leadership and mass mobilisation methods. Leading to milestones like the Montgomery Bus Boycott, which contributed significantly to legislative achievements like the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Moreover, Ella Baker co-founded the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), championing grassroots activism, direct action, and community empowerment. The SNCC became a driving force behind local movements and change in the South. Ella Baker’s legacy extends beyond her organisational roles encompassing her critical leadership and mentorship to young activists within the SNCC; her philosophy of grassroots organising and faith in the power of ordinary individuals laid the foundation for pivotal events and configuration of the civil rights movement. Ella Baker’s legacy remains a timeless inspiration for the ongoing fight for justice and equality.

Althea Jones- LeCointe: Breaking Boundaries in the UK

Across the Atlantic, in the UK, Althea Jones-LeCointe emerged as a powerful force within the Black Panther Party. Whilst her predecessor, Obi Egbuna insisted that the movement must remain masculine in order to succeed, her ‘rigid discipline and revolutionary fervour’ could rival that of any man. Of course, she led the party to greater heights than imaginable.

Althea’s defining moment came with the Mangrove Nine – a peaceful protest against unjust police raids on Black spaces in Notting Hill. As compassion and injustice collided, Althea’s arrest led to a ten-week trial that would change the course of history. Representing herself in court, she exposed the deep-seated racism within the police force, revealing that police could not distinguish between black suspects or individuals. As well as this, she successfully demanded the dismissal of sixty-three jurors deemed unfit for their role. The Mangrove Nine were acquitted, and the trial became a landmark event in recognising racial hatred within the police force.

For every infamous figure, there exists countless others who stood by their side, but their names are buried in obscurity. The pages of history may have omitted their names but we ‘salute our sisters’ and recognise their astounding achievements. Their legacies continue to inspire and pave the way for a more just future, reminding us of the power and impact Black women have had, and still do have, in times of transformation.

Words By Ewaoluwa Adu