What to Watch on Streaming: July 2019

Sam Tilley on Stranger Things (Netflix)

Summer comes to Hawkins, Indiana and with it comes the arrival of an all-new, all-American

shopping mall that is seriously threatening local businesses. The third installment of the

blockbuster Netflix hit Stranger Things drags the franchise into July 1985; only a few days

from Independence Day and things are all change within the small, suburban town.

When a number of the town’s residents begin acting strangely, it’s clear that the threat

posed by the Upside Down has not yet ended; despite the portal between the two worlds

being definitively closed by Eleven at the end of last season. However, that’s not the only

threat as it becomes clear that a distinctively Russian presence is operating within the

boundaries of the brand-new Starcourt Mall. Everything is at stake as the residents of

Hawkins fight back against the trifecta of body-snatching, inter-dimensional creatures, foreign

scheming and, perhaps the most frightening threat of them all, teenage romance. Following

on from previous seasons, Stranger Things 3 has it all: Cold War intrigue, a terrifying

antagonist and, most importantly, a fantastic (if slightly nerdy) core group of teenagers at its

heart.

Sai on Good Omens (Amazon Prime)

Good Omens is an Amazon Prime and BBC show based on the Novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry

Pratchett, with the former writing and running the show as well. After 6000 years the world is finally

about to end. The Demon Crowley (David Tennant), and the Angel Principality Aziraphale (Michael

Sheen) both don’t really want that, and have been working together for a while now, so they decide

to try and stop Armageddon; against the wishes of Heaven and Hell, who are quite set on seeing

God’s great plan through. They plan to do this by influencing the anti-Christ, Satan’s young son

placed on earth to start the apocalypse. However, things go slightly wrong, perhaps because Crowley

isn’t that good of a demon, and the boy, Adam, grows 11 undisturbed. The story unfolds: full of

humour, slight tension and vitally, the importance of love. Current events are touched upon, and the

show largely stays true to the original novel! Overall, it is a delight to watch those 6 hours, even

repeatedly, and I strongly suggest you give it a try! How much I like this show has become a bit

ineffable.

Caleb Carter on In Bruges (Netflix)

Three Billboards’ director Martin McDonagh’s masterpiece. In Bruges starts as an unassuming (but hilariously rude) tour of the titular city from the perspective of two Irish men on a business trip, but slickly progresses to a touching and morally nebulous tale of guilt and redemption. Sporting tarry black British humour and swear-y cynicism, all performances are golden: with a particularly brilliant turn from Ralph Fiennes who plays the cockney boss and delivers one of the best comeback lines you’ll wish you had thought of. Endlessly quotable, snappy and memorable, this morbid, lamp-lit cult classic crosses that tightrope between tragedy and comedy more elegantly than most.

Caleb Carter on Beautiful Boy (Amazon Prime)

The true tale of a father and son caught in the corrosive tornado of drug addiction garnered much excitement through its release last year, particularly for the central performances of Steve Carell and Timothee Chalamet. Carell suits the all-too-trusting father role with a soft face too suddenly thrust into the unforgiving cycle of addiction, recovery, addiction… But Chalamet is the star, and continues to prove himself in a body unrecognizable to that in the breakout hit Call Me By Your Name; here he asks for understanding with glazed and frustrated eyes behind a desperately gaunt frame. The familial focus of Beautiful Boy separates it from other addiction films and an eclectic soundtrack and interesting structure makes it feel more like a playlist made by a father for his son that lilts through striking vignettes in search of the moment where it all began to slip. It can tread too clumsily on the saccharine and the melancholic, but the performances and certain brilliantly handled scenes (one scored by a Sigur Ros song, in particular) make the film more than worth a watch.