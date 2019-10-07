What to Watch on Streaming: October 2019

Lewis Empson on Bojack Horseman – On Netlflix October 25th

Bojack Horseman remains as one of the only shows to have audiences bouncing between hysterical comedy and gut-wrenching tragedy at breakneck speeds. It has been a staple of the Netflix Original brand and a shining example of adult animation dealing with themes of loss, addiction and struggling with mental health and personal demons. Seeing it come to an end with the first part of its 2-part final season premiering this October is a bittersweet notion as we wont be seeing the fascinating, social commentary driven world of Hollywoo(d) or its tragically whimsical residents again. In this final season it looks like Bojack is cleaning up his act; dealing with his family trauma, narcissistic tendencies and alcoholism head on via some good old rehab – a classic Hollywood tale. If you haven’t seen the last 5 seasons, now is the perfect time to binge on a show that will take you on a roller-coaster of emotions in short yet sweet bursts that scratch that “just one more quick episode” itch. It’s quirky yet brilliant animation style and a cast that never fails to deliver pitch perfect punchlines. Seeing the evolution of Will Arnett’s Bojack has been a gratifying experience that has hit every emotion and has even become oddly relatable (which is strange to think when he’s A) a hyperbolic parody of Hollywood superstars and B) a horse). This final season is guaranteed to deliver the laughs and tear-jerkers as we say goodbye to Bojack, Todd, Diane and (most importantly) Mr. Peanutbutter.

Jack Stacey on The Boys – On Amazon Prime now

We all know that the superhero genre is over-saturated and that you can’t endlessly retell similarly scripted films one after another, however, Amazon Prime’s latest series, The Boys obliterates everything you thought you knew about the lives of these indestructible beings. Based around a cult-classic comic book by the same name, the show offers an irreverent glimpse behind the mask to the seedy underbelly of ‘The Seven’, an ultra-powerful ‘Superhero’ team that emulates the numerous squads we have become familiar with from that of Marvel Studios and DC Comics.

This tightly woven narrative primary revolves around the meek but ingenious protagonist of Hughie (Jack Quaid), who becomes suffocated in the morally questionable antics of Billy Butcher’s (Karl Urban) gang of degenerates, each holding a personal resentment for the ‘Super’ community.

The Boys projects an absurdly modern mix of comedy and dark, gritty realism to construct one of the most captivating series that I’ve seen in years! Whether or not you’re a fan of uneasy and raunchy cinema, The Boys is an action-brimmed powder keg that holds a little something for everyone and with the newest series now in production, due to the unimaginable success of the first series, it’s not a long wait until new episodes become available.

Maja Metera on Looking for Alaska – On BBC iPlayer October 19th

Two months ago we got the first teaser. Now we know the facts – Looking for Alaska is here for us to watch at 10AM on October 19th on BBC Three – just one day after U.S. premiere.

We can all start counting down the days to the premiere of the screen adaptation of yet another John Green novel. The rumours about Looking for Alaska: The Movie started shortly after cinematic success of Paper Towns in 2015. However, earlier this year those rumours turned out to be a Hulu original miniseries with the same title and we can watch all 8 episodes of it starting October 19th on BBC iPlayer.

The series is based on The Fault in our stars author’s literary debut from 2005. The story of Miles ‘Pudge’ Halter (Charlie Plummer – All The Money in the World) and Alaska Young (Kristine Froseth – The Society) – biography aficionado and rebellious feminist – doesn’t fit the banality of the Young Adults genre. Action set in a boarding school full of complex, pseudo-philosophic and emotionally unstable characters creates a bittersweet drama, made to open your eyes to “the labyrinth of suffering” of an adolescent who, like the poet Francois Rabelais, tries to find “The Great Perhaps”.

Alongside the main characters we can see stars such as Uriah Shelton (13 Reasons Why), Jordan Connor (Riverdale) and Jay Lee (American Vandal).

For another two weeks we can only wonder how the producers – including Green himself – decided to capture the uncanny nature of this book.