What To Watch on Streaming: September 2019

Kaiya Simon on The Politician – Netflix, 27th September

The Politician is an upcoming American comedy created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, who also worked on shows such as American Horror Story, American Crime Story and Glee. Premiering on Netflix on the 27th of September, The Politician is set to revolve around Payton Hobart, a wealthy high schooler played by Pitch Perfect’s Ben Platt, and his political aspirations. His character has had his eyes set on being president from a very young age and he sets out to do just that, except he has to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all: high school, whilst trying to become student body president. Each season in the quirky and irreverent show will revolve around a different political race that Hobart is involved in, as the show has already commissioned a second season. The show is also set to star Gwyneth Paltrow who will portray Payton’s mother, Jessica Lange who plays yet another fierce character, Dylan McDermott and a guest appearance from Bette Midler.

Described as a “one hour comedy with social commentary,” the show follows wealthy people behaving badly, and it will include many references and parallels to real life events. If you’re a lover of Murphy’s other shows then tune in to this one, as I’m sure it’ll be a fan favourite!

Laura Dazon on Glow Season 3 – Netflix, Out Now

The Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling are back with a third season, and I have only one piece of advice: get your tissues ready. After the contract for their TV show ended, the girls are conquering Vegas with live shows every night: quite a change of routine for all of them. This season is less about wrestling than it is about womanhood. And it allows time to focus on characters that were left out of the picture in previous seasons and develop their story-lines and their backgrounds. It feels real, raw: like an invitation to be part of the crew and to relate to those women.

Ruth feels stuck and wants to advance her career in acting but is as always confronted by the World of Hollywood that doesn’t seem to want her; Debbie struggles to find her place as a middle-aged, single lady and misses her son, and many other characters question their identity.

Glow Season 3 invites you to share their hesitations, their romances and their wider lives as women in the 80’s. This season seems to really embody the question “who am I and what do I want to do next?” The characters hone in on the notion of identity: whether it be sexual identity, or their role as women in a puritan 80’s society.

Caleb Carter on Call Me By Your Name – Netflix, 26th September

Regardless of the hype, Call Me By Your Name is one of the greatest films of our current generation. Quietly intelligent, it depicts the blossoming romance between Timothee Chalamet’s Elio and Armie Hammer’s Oliver, “somewhere in Northern Italy”, over one still-skied and latent 1980’s summer. Warmer, kinder and braver than a whole lot of modern coming of age stories (nobody is dying from cancer), the film features extraordinary cinematography that appeals to the tactile and the sensory and will make you dream of Italy; a tender, pitch-perfect score and humble performances. By that, I mean that every actor involved compliments one another in order to serve a story that deserves to be told. Often, the performances carry such a humility and sun softened truth to them that they feel somewhat embarrassing – in the best way – and no one steals the show, which is so refreshing. But if someone did it would have to be Michael Stuhlbarg as the understanding father who wins the finale with one of the most soul-reaching and personally affecting speeches I’ve ever seen. There’s nothing political or angry or satirical here, just a promotion of openness, not only to yourself but to others and all things: to change, to culture, literature, academics, art, humanity and the acceptance that the good comes with the bad, which is perhaps a more important reminder for our modern climate than any loud-mouth “activist” could manage.

Just as hype can influence us to watch a film, it can also often deter us, especially after we have missed the boat and we refuse to hop on the bandwagon. But take this chance to watch Call Me By Your Name if you haven’t: it aptly arrives to Netflix at the end of summer, allowing us to look back at that time of year when there is no growth or stretch but also no wilting, and instead serene existence. Luca Guadagnino’s film is exactly that, summer: a Utopian state of higher mind; basking in the pleasures of the human condition.