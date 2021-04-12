Looking Back on the Food Trends of Lockdown 1.0

Photo by Leigh Skomal on Unsplash

Words by Sasha Nugara

The one-year anniversary of Boris Johnson’s announcement to ‘Stay at home’ has come and gone, and so have most of those food fads. When I think back to lockdown, I can’t help but remember all the foodie trends that dominated every single social media platform. For me, it’s fond memories as I really enjoyed all the experimentation and new ideas! If you managed to swiftly move on, here are a few of our favourites to remind you of all the pleasures of lockdown 1.0!

Dalgona coffee

Photo by Leigh Skomal on Unsplash

Dalgona Coffee is a variety of iced coffee consisting of whipped instant coffee, sugar, water, and milk. The name comes from a Korean sugar sweet due to its resemblance in taste and appearance, although the dalgona coffee doesn’t actually contain the dalgona sweet. The drink was inspired by the Indian coffee ‘phenti hui’, but in this version, the milk is poured over the coffee mixture. I absolutely love this coffee and still drink it regularly, definitely one to try at home!

For two portions:

3 tbsp instant coffee

3 tbsp sugar

3 tbsp boiling water

Milk and ice cubes to top

Whisk the coffee, sugar and water in a bowl for about five minutes until light and fluffy. Fill a glass with ice and milk and then top with the coffee mixture. Give it a stir and enjoy!

Focaccia gardens

Homemade bread can be difficult and slightly complicated to make, but focaccia is one of the simpler ones to master. During lockdown the trend to decorate the focaccia like a garden with tomatoes, herbs, peppers, onions, etc. went crazy! Everyone was posting their own, beautifully decorated version for all to see on social media, encouraging others to give it a go. For many people, it was the perfect introduction to bread making and a great way to pass one of those long lockdown days. Although bread making can be a lot of effort, the return can be huge as, not only do you get to enjoy some delicious homemade bread, you can feel proud and satisfied with yourself for trying something new!

Banana bread

Photo by Celina Albertz on Unsplash

Banana bread was all the rage in lockdown as people went to put their creativity and spare time into a healthy snack. I loved seeing everyone’s different variations, whether it was adding chocolate chips, walnuts, apricots etc. This was my favourite recipe to follow!

140g butter

140g caster sugar

2 large eggs

140g self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

2 ripe bananas, mashed

50g icing sugar

Dried banana chips

Heat the oven to 180 degrees and butter a loaf tin and line the sides with baking parchment. Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy, then add the eggs. Gradually fold in the flour, then the baking powder and mashed bananas. Pour the mixture into the prepared tin and bake for about 50 minutes. Stick a skewer into the bread to make sure it comes out clean and is properly cooked through. Remove from the tin and leave to cool on a wire rack. Mix the icing sugar with a couple teaspoons of water and then drizzle over the top. Sprinkle the banana chips on top and enjoy!

Fakeaways

With restaurants, pubs and takeaways closed, the regulars were left with little option but to attempt to recreate their favourite meals. From home-made beer battered fish and chips to chicken tikka masala, households all over the country were making it all! My ultimate takeaway craving is undoubtedly sweet and sour chicken balls, so, when lockdown hit, I scoured the web for a good recipe. This is the recipe that managed to tick all the boxes for me!

Sunflower oil

100ml soda water

140g self-raising flour

25g cornflour

4 chicken breasts cut into chunks

Spring onions finely shredded

For the Sauce

1 red pepper

3 red chillies

425g can pineapple chunks

4 star anise

50g tamarind paste

100g caster sugar

100ml rice wine vinegar

Cut up the red pepper and one chilli into chunks and put into a pan with the pineapple juice (from the can) and bring to the boil. Cover and cook for 10 mins before blending in a food processor. Return to the pan and add the pineapple chunks, the two left over chillies (halved), star anise, tamarind, sugar and vinegar. Simmer for half an hour or until sticky.

Fill a large pan 1cm deep with the oil and heat until simmering. Whisk the soda water and 100ml cold water into the self-raising flour and a little salt. Dust the chicken chunks with the cornflour, then dip into the batter. One at a time, lower the chicken into the hot oil and cook for 5-6 mins, turning once. Serve the chicken with the sauce on the side and scatter the spring onions over the top. Enjoy!