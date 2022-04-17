My Ultimate Easter Dessert

Fruit Pavlova

Pavlova is my family’s favourite dessert to have after our roast on Easter Sunday. A melt in the mouth meringue with a creamy, fruity topping is the perfect end to the meal. Its nest shape also ties in well with the Easter occasion and the freshness of the fruit topping, with the pops of green from the mint, welcomes in spring nicely.

Ingredients:

4 egg whites

250g caster sugar

1 tsp white wine vinegar

1 tsp cornflour

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 punnet of strawberries

1 punnet of raspberries

Handful of mint leaves

1 tbsp icing sugar

350ml double cream

Method:

Heat oven to 150°c/130°c Fan/gas 2 Draw around an upturned dinner plate on baking parchment, then place parchment on a baking tray Whisk 4 egg whites until they form stiff peaks – you should be able to lift the beater and the mixture will hold its peak shape firmly Whisk in 250g caster sugar, 1 tbsp at a time, until the meringue looks glossy Whisk in 1 tsp white wine vinegar, 1 tsp cornflour and 1 tsp vanilla extract Spread the meringue inside the circle on the baking parchment, creating a crater by making the sides a little higher than the middle Bake for 1 hour, then turn off the heat and let the pavlova cool completely inside the oven Whip 350ml double cream with 1 tbsp icing sugar and spread it over the meringue. Chop the strawberries and cover the cream with them and the raspberries. Finally, sprinkle over a few mint leaves, and enjoy!

Words by: Eleanor Bickerton

Photo by Léo Roza on Unsplash