Our Christmas Day Diets

After having eaten a bag each of Percy Pigs and Colin the Caterpillars in one bed, we usually start our day off with pancakes covered in melted stocking chocolate. It’s a good way to use up the chocolate that no one will eat otherwise. For the past several Christmases, we have had lasagna for our Christmas dinner. It seems like an odd idea whenever I mention it to friends, but it makes complete sense to me. Christmas dinner is a big occasion, with lots of effort put into it. We, as a family, have a roast dinner often, but never lasagna as it’s such a faff and a pain to cook. You’ve got layers and different sauces and then pasta and meat and so much cheese. It’s something that all of us can join in on with the cooking process – I’m usually on cheese grating duty. There are always leftovers as well so we can have Boxing Day lasagna too! We always have sprouts too, and there are never any left because we are sprout fiends – assuming they’re cooked correctly of course. It’s warming and fun and tasty. Some years we add Yorkshire puddings but not always. It’s not a very traditional Christmas dinner, but we love it anyway.

Then we’ll do quite a usual thing of eating chocolate while watching Doctor Who and the Queen’s Speech, which will be different this year I suppose. All this while snuggled by the fire with the dogs.

words by Rosenwyn Dorrell

I have always loved coming from a multicultural family – and the holidays are the peak of this blend. So here it is, my weird and wonderful worldly Christmas!

The festivities start on Christmas Eve, when my mum prepares a Bulgarian Christmas buffet of seven vegetarian dishes. Christmas Eve is generally a bigger celebration than the actual day, and is preceded by, basically, 40 days of veganism. Theoretically, you give up any animal related products in this period, but my family only adhere to this for this one meal.

This consists of rice, beans, vine leaves and soup, as well as various other smaller dishes.

The following day, we follow our stocking presents opening extravaganza with our annual Christmas breakfast. Cream cheese and chives on bagels with smoked salmon, lemon, scrambled eggs, and Bucks Fizz. I thought this was the norm, but since discussing it with uni friends, I have found out only a few have the same meal!

Next is over to my grandparents for the roast. We are proud Italians, but this part of the day is pretty on par with the typical British Christmas dinner – although I do recall my Dad telling me that in his youth, he would have 4 courses; a starter, a portion of lasagne, the roast and dessert.

The only Italian traditions we really have are having Panatone or Pandoro, traditional cakes with various fillings, and drinking Tia Maria and Marsala wine after dinner. But that’s okay – by this point, I have eaten more than enough.



words by Sofia Mallia



When asked what my favourite thing about Christmas is, I always say the food. For breakfast, we have scrambled eggs and salmon on toasted bagels. My family always have Worcestershire sauce with their scrambled eggs; I don’t think many people do this, but it goes really well together! The scrambled eggs must also be very creamy, cooked on low with plenty of butter and milk and only for a few minutes to avoid a rubbery consistency.



Before Christmas dinner there are crisps and crudites to have with a dip that consists of cream cheese mixed with a teaspoon of mayonnaise, covered with sweet chilli sauce and coriander. We also have tiny lamb meatballs to dip into raita – the lamb and mint pair well and they have become a Christmas starter favourite. Christmas dinner contains all the trimmings: turkey, homemade stuffing, roast potatoes (super crispy), pigs in blankets, parsnips, carrots, sprouts, slow-cooked red cabbage, all covered in gravy. This is followed by Christmas pudding or melting chocolate puddings and cream, depending on which you like.



In the evening, we have turkey and stuffing sandwiches. I am ashamed to say that I am not a huge fan of cranberry sauce, so I have mayonnaise with turkey and stuffing, always on white bread with butter. On the side are sour cream and onion pringles, pickled onions and pigs in blankets – if any are left! I am thoroughly stuffed at the end of the day, but it wouldn’t be Christmas if I wasn’t.

words by Eleanor Bickerton