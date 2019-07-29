Shake up your Salad for Summer!

Rainbow Vegetable and Hummus Salad

Words by Hannah Penwright

There’s a common misconception that salads aren’t filling, but this one definitely is! Roasted beetroot, cauliflower and carrot layered with hummus and greenery make for a colourful, nutritious treat.

Serves- 6

Prep time- 50 minutes

Difficulty- easy

Ingredients

3 medium beetroots

100g cooked chickpeas

250g carrots

Half a head of cauliflower

2 tbsps olive oil

Salt and pepper

¼ tsp paprika

¼ tsp chilli powder

20g baby spinach

20g watercress

20g rocket

300g hummus

Method

Preheat the oven to 220°C/ 200°C fan. Top and tail the beetroot and carrots and peel them both. Cut the beetroot into wedges. Halve the carrots lengthways and then cut into 5cm long pieces. Put the beetroot and chickpeas on a large baking tray and carrots on another. Drizzle both trays with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle the paprika and chilli powder over the beetroot tray. Roast in the oven for 15 minutes. Cut the cauliflower into small florets. When the 15 minutes are up, stir both trays to help them cook evenly, adding the cauliflower to the carrot tray. Roast for a further 15 minutes and then transfer the beetroot, cauliflower and carrot to a plate to cool down. Put the chickpeas back in the oven to roast for a further 5, until crisp. Blend a couple of beetroot wedges in with 2 tablespoons of hummus. Spread the hummus over a large serving plate. Arrange the roasted vegetables, salad leaves and chickpeas on top and finish it with some small dollops of beetroot hummus. Enjoy!

Best eaten the same day, but the vegetables can be roasted up to 3 days before and refrigerated. Top with the chickpeas just before serving to keep them crisp.

Peach Salad

Words by Yeon su Cho

One of my favourite salads is “Peach Salad”. The recipe is really easy to follow and also great for vegetarians. It’s a perfect summer salad as its main ingredient is the summer fruit: peach! Its fresh taste is a good appetizer, working up your appetite that’s usually stolen by hot summer days.

Time: 10 minutes

Difficulty: ★☆☆☆☆

Ingredients:

Mixed leaf salad

Kale (optional)

Nuts (optional)

Peach

Sauce:

Olive oil

Balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper

Method:

Slice peaches into 0.1-inch thick slices. This thickness is the best to enjoy enough maximum peach flavour . Prepare the vegetables Mix all of the sauce ingredients to make the salad dressing. Pour the sauce onto the vegetables and then sprinkle with the fruits/nuts. Get creative and add some cheese or any other additions you fancy!

And it’s that simple!

Tips:

I recommend using baby leaf salad. It’s better to avoid vegetables with bitter flavours like radicchio or chicory.

Adding multiple fruits will enhance the deliciousness of this salad. My personal favourite is adding strawberry or plum. The combination with the peach is exquisite. This recipe is one of the best ways to mix sweet and savoury, with the salad dressing bringing out the natural flavour of the fruits.

. Add some diced brie or ricotta to turn this salad into the perfect wine accompaniment.

As you can see, this salad recipe is really easy to follow, so what are you waiting for? Add the ingredients to your shopping list! You won’t regret it.