The Best Albums of 2020

Put simply by one of her producers, Phoebe Bridgers has found a way to make music that tells “heartbreaking stuff in an alluring way”. As 2020 has been a year characterised by suffering and isolation, the LA-based singer-songwriter’s second album couldn’t have arrived at a more fitting time. Punisher sees her songwriting develop into a mature place that juxtaposes supernatural themes with fairy tale metaphors, soundtracked by twisting melodies and wistful double-layered vocals.

Whilst the album’s sound soothes, the lyricism unsettles. In Moon Song, Bridgers laments on being “held like water in your hands”, then reveals that the object of her affections has been sticking their “tongue down the throat of somebody” else. By laying details of the sentimental right next to the coarse, the harsh reality of heartache is reflected. Inspired in part by writer Joan Didion and her musings on Californian destruction, Bridgers paints a bleak portrait of contemporary America; for example, she reflects on the changing landscape by claiming “I grew up here, till it all went up in flames” in Garden Song.

Although dystopia permeates the album, with its tales of doomsday road trips and a neo-Nazi buried under a lawn, its prevailing sentiment is one of hope. Perhaps the most fitting anthem for this year is the closing number – I Know The End. Bridgers explained that the track is about peacefully accepting the apocalypse, living through heartbreak by not giving up, and taking it one day at a time. Holding onto this overarching theme in Punisher will help tide you through in our nightmare world, and when things feel too much, you can always join in with Phoebe’s outro screams for catharsis. – Elly Savva.