Five Films on Food

By Chloe Erin



Now that winter and – yes, I’ll say it – Christmas, is snowballing towards us faster than you can say January deadlines, you might find yourself seeking solace in our friend television. Have you had a sudden craving for a romantic comedy as cuffing season approaches, or a nostalgic childhood classic to get you in the festive spirit? Here are five wonderful films, all of which in some way showcase some seriously good grub, for your viewing (and drooling) pleasure.

Julie and Julia (2009)





Nora Ephron’s final project and a lesser-known gem in Meryl Streep’s arsenal; Amy Adams is the eponymous Julie Powell, an advisor for a NYC development company post 9/11, whilst Streep is heartwarming as American cook and TV personality, Julia Child. Based on two true stories, the early years of Child’s career are intertwined with Julie’s life in modern New York, as she seeks solace in a project to recreate the recipes of Child’s Mastering the Art of French Cooking in 325 days. Mouthwatering French cuisine, countless kitchen action shots and two very different women both working to bring change to their stagnant lives make for an altogether delicious rom-com.

Best dish: The chocolate pie Julie makes for her husband – watching her slowly stir chocolate into cream is erotic.

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Speaking of Nora Ephron, if you’ve ever heard someone say “I’ll have what she’s having”, you might be surprised to know that they were quoting her iconic script from this 1980’s classic, directed by Rob Reiner, which asks the long-posed question – can men and women ever just be friends? The answer is yes, people, obviously. Katz’s Deli and everything that occurs there is world-renowned, but only one of many food-centric moments as the eponymous argue, become friends and inevitably fall in love.

Best dish: Apple Pie a la mode. Watch and see why.

The Help (2011)



Based on Kathyrn Stockett’s novel of the same name, this film will have you grabbing for the tissues and your oven gloves at the same time. Skeeter, an aspiring author living in the heart of 1960’s Mississippi’s civil rights movement, wants to share with the world the stories of the maids so badly mistreated by their white families, many of whom her own friends and relatives. As the maids grow to trust her, one by one, each tells her story, and each has food it’s core.

Best dish: Revenge, in the form of a pie.

Matilda (1996)





This one isn’t strictly about food but it wouldn’t be right to write this article without a brief salute to our childhood hero, Bruce Bogtrotter. Every time I have chocolate cake (which is not as often as I’d like), I remember watching in astonishment as the Trunchbull forces him to shove slice after slice into his round red face. In times of strife, remember: if BB can finish that behemoth gateau, you can finish your essay.

Best dish: The Cheerios Matilda pours into the bowl with her mind. We all tried to move things with our magic brain powers after watching, don’t deny it.

Ratatouille (2007)

Pixar’s heartwarming, slightly unhygienic tale of the young kitchen garbage boy Linguini’s quest to learn the art of cooking, assisted by natural chef Remy….who also happens to be a rat. Showing us you truly can do anything if you put your mind to it and that hard work will, in fact, pay off in the end – get ready to snuggle up and enjoy a rodent cooking up food more gourmet than you ever will.

Best dish: They were made by a man controlled by a rat pulling his hair. That they achieved anything edible is a miracle.