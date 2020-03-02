Welsh Delights

By Katie Duffin

Most people who come to live in Wales seem to develop a special place in their hearts for God’s country. In lieu of St David’s day, which celebrates all that is Welsh, why not try your hand at some delicious Welsh recipes? They’re simple, easy to make and delicious.

Cawl

If you haven’t tried cawl yet, please do so for your own sake. This stew is traditionally made with lovely Welsh lamb and is served with bread and cheese (if you’re like me, you’ll cut the cheese into cubes and pepper it on top of the cawl).

Serves 6

Ingredients

5 carrots, chopped

5 parsnips, chopped

1 swede, chopped

6 leeks, chopped

6 small/medium potatoes, chopped

1kg lamb, chopped into chunks

2 Litres vegetable stock

Parsley

Salt

Pepper

Method:

Put the lamb into a large pan and pour over the stock. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 1 hour.

Add the vegetables and cook for a further hour. Remove from the heat, cover and set aside to cool. Once cool, collect the fat off the top of the cawl with a slotted spoon and discard. Place the cawl in the fridge overnight.

When you are ready to serve, return the stew to the boil and cook until completely heated through.

Add parsley, salt and pepper to taste, before serving with bread and cheese.

Cockles and Laverbread

Often served as a starter, cockles and laverbread is a Welsh delicacy. Laverbread is a specific type of seaweed grown off the welsh coast, and is extremely high in nutrients. Paired with locally sources cockles, you’re on to a winner. Cardiff Market is the best place to go for these ingredients — support your local businesses!

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 tbsp butter

1 medium pot cockles

1 small pot laverbread

4 slices bread

75g grated cheese

Method:

Preheat the grill to a medium heat

Heat the butter, laverbread and cockles together in a saucepan until the mixture bubbles. Toast the bread.

Once the mixture is heated through, pour it onto the toast, top with grated cheese and place under the grill until the cheese is melted — and serve!

Welsh Cakes

Welsh cakes are an undeniably good dessert. If you can’t pop into the market to pick some up, why not try and make your own?

Makes 24

Ingredients:

16 oz self-raising flour

8 oz margarine

4oz caster sugar

2 eggs

6 oz sultanas

Method:

Mix all the ingredients together to create a dough, adding the sultanas last. Add a splash of milk if the mixture is too stiff.

Roll out the dough, before separating into rounds around 1.5cm thick.

Cook on an iron griddle (or a heavy based frying pan) for 3 minutes each side.

Leave to cool. Optionally, dust with sugar before serving.